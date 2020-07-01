Thomas De Gendt set to be at his best for short-stage season

Thomas de Gendt of Lotto Soudal says he is focused on this year's Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana - and is hoping to be near to his best condition for three months from August onwards.

"I want to be at 95 per cent of my top shape in early August, and I want to keep that shape for three months. I used to do that, too," De Gendt told Sporza.be.

"Those first race days will be very nervous, and I already think I'll need more time than others to get used to being in the peloton again.

"After that, it will be as it has always been. Everyone will reach their physical limitations, and then everyone will soon know their place again."

He and his family have relocated from their home in Belgium back to his Spanish training base, ready for the shorter stage races plus the Tour and Vuelta. He is expected to begin his season at the Tour de Pologne (August 5-9), followed by the Tour de Wallonie (August 16-19), the Tour de France (August 29-September 20), concluding with the Vuelta in October.

"That short succession of races looks as though it could count in my favour," he said, "although it remains to be seen for everyone what mental and physical damage might have been caused in recent months."

