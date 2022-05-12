Cycling

'Three of them to the line!' - Arnaud Demare takes Stage 6 sprint ahead of Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish

A day devoid of incident was finally livened up by the messiest of sprints as the three fast men – Arnaud Demare, Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish – went head-to-head-to-head in the Stage 6 sprint. Cavendish slapped his handlebars in frustration after appearing to launch his sprint too early, with Demare taking the long way round to take his second win on the bounce.

00:02:16, 5 hours ago