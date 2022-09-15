Thymen Arensman has signed a two-year deal to join Ineos Grenadiers from 2023, the team have confirmed.

Arensman, who currently rides from Team DSM, has had a breakthrough season including a stage win on the toughest stage at this year’s Vuelta and finished second in the overall classification at the Tour of Poland.

“I decided to join the Ineos Grenadiers because the team really feels like the best step for me at this point of my career,” said Arensman.

“It’s really my dream team and when I was younger I was always really impressed by watching the team ride on the front and take races on. To get the opportunity to ride for the same team is a dream come true.

“My ambition is to develop myself more as a rider and human. I feel I can still make steps in the crucial disciplines for riding a GC: time trial and climbing and there is no better place to improve those skills than this team. It would also be great for me to join this team and meet a lot of cycling’s biggest stars. It will be a great learning experience for me.

“One of the biggest reasons for me joining this team is a question that my parents asked me: ‘What team did you look up to as a little kid and dreamed about riding for?’ The Ineos Grenadiers is the answer.

“Together with all the knowledge, resources and people in the team my choice was made and it really feels like the correct step in my career.”

Arensman is likely to play a super domestique role during next year’s Grand Tours and could become a team leader in the future should he continue to improve.

Ineos team principal Rod Ellingworth described Thymen as an “exciting rider”.

“He joins a host of young GC riders that promise to be the foundation of our sport for years to come," said Ellingworth.

“He will bring a style of riding which fits completely into what we are looking to achieve going forward, and having already tasted success at the very top ensures that we have a rider who will add significant depth to the Ineos Grenadiers of the future.”

