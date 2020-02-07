Time trial champions steal opening stage spotlight in Langkawi

Nineteen-year-old Kazakh Yevgeniy Fedorov (Vino-Astana Motors) found another gear to surge in the final 500 metres and cross the finish three-seconds ahead of fellow time trial champion and break-mate Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn (Thailand Continental Team) at the end of the 85.6-kilometre Kuching loop on Friday.

The reigning Asian under-23 individual time trial champion emerged as the winner over the South East Asian Games ITT titleholder, while 2016 Olympian Ahmet Örken (Team Sapura Cycling) of Turkey took third (+1:17) after out-sprinting the chasing peloton, including Thursday’s Resorts World Genting Criterium International winner Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling).

The two-man breakaway opened a five minute-lead midway through the race and never looked back as the field simply could not close the gap in time to catch the tandem on the uber-technical city circuit.

With the win, Fedorov sweeps the three leaders’ jerseys on offer, taking the yellow jersey for the general classification lead, the green jersey for the points classification and the white jersey as the leading Asian rider, with Bardiani-CSF’s Matteo Pelluchi taking the red jersey as the leader of the mountains classification.

“In Kazakhstan, I’m usually training in the mountains, so I usually do not expect to win in the flat stages. It was quite a surprise. But I am proud of this victory. It is for the whole Vino-Astana Motors team. The whole team is excited about this,” said Fedorov.

“I was here last year in this race and my teammate Vadim Pronskiy finished second, so this time we expect to mount a bigger challenge.”

The 25th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi moves to Kuala Terengganu toward an expected bunch sprint final on Stage 2 (175.5km) Saturday as the eight-stage UCI Asia Tour race continues.