Both were left out of Ineos Grenadiers team for this year's Tour after struggling for form.

Froome is focussed on the Vuelta de Espana for a third time at the end of October, while Thomas will ride the Giro d'Italia, which starts on Oct. 3.

Tour de France 'Roglic looked invincible' – Wiggins on Jumbo-Visma domination 11 HOURS AGO

Fellow Briton Mark Cavendish will also take part in the eight-stage Tirreno-Adriatico, which starts on Sept. 7.

Cavendish was left off the Bahrain-McLaren team for the Tour, depriving him of the chance to add to his 30 stage wins.

Froome and Thomas will be in good company on the Adriatico with another former Tour winner, Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, set to ride for his Trek Segafredo team.

How Jumbo-Visma exposed Ineos - Bradley Wiggins analysis

Tour de France Sagan 'nowhere near' usual level, says Bradley Wiggins 21 HOURS AGO