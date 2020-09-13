A hugely entertaining Stage 7 of the Tirreno-Adriatico was won by the brilliant Mathieu van der Poel from a breakaway, but Simon Yates finished just ten seconds back to retain his general classification lead.

Matteo Fabbro tried to cling on in the final kilometre as he attempted a solo attack to the line on an uphill finish. But Van der Poel had the Italian in his sights and reeled him back in, overhauling Fabbro with under 200m remaining and pulling away to take the stage win.

Nail-biting finish in Tirreno-Adriatico as Van der Poel chases down stage win

Overall leader Yates faced an attack from Michael Matthews in the final moments, but responded well himself to stay in control of the race with just one stage, a time trial, remaining.

“It was a tough day, but the team did a really good job and had everything under control until the very last climb,” Yates said.

“I only touched the wind with 200m to go so a really good job from them and a good day for me.”

