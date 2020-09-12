Tim Merlier of Alpecin Fenix took his debut World Tour win on Saturday afternoon as he triumphed on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

After the peloton came back together for the final kilometres Merlier held his nerve and produced a sensational sprint to knock off some of the big names he was up against.

The Belgian champion started at the wheel of Fernando Gaviria and flew past him and Germany’s Pascal Ackermann to take the win.

“I was suffering a lot in the mountains," Merlier said afterwards.

"It wasn’t easy after the crash on the first day. Today it was nice to take the victory and I am happy to take it for the team and for me."

British duo Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) both came through unscathed and they remain in first and third place respectively in the GC standings.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6 Results

1 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:59:30

2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

4 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates

5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

6 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

8 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

9 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

10 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Tirreno-Adriatico General Classification Standings

1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 27:36:29

2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16

3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39

4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:49

5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:54

6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:00

7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:21

8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:22

9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28

10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:44

