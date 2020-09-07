Pascal Ackermann sprinted to a very impressive win on Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico in a breathless finish.

It was a stunning end to the day's racing with Fernando Gaviria a close second for UAE-Team Emirates from a bunch sprint.

The 133k stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore culminated in a desperate dash to the finish with Denmark's Magnus Cort in third place.

But the day belonged to Ackermann, who showed his class in a tricky conclusion and took the win with a perfectly-timed move.

The 26-year-old German stole victory with a deceptive push on the inside just as Gaviria was preparing to celebrate on the line.

Gaviria looked visibly stunned after the finish given the way Ackermann timed his late push to perfection.

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome are both taking part in the race after they missed out on selection for the Ineos Grenadiers' Tour de France team.

