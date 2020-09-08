In a 201km ride from Camaiore to Follonica, Ackermann opened up the sprint early and outdid Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in a thrilling finale.
He now holds an eight-second advantage over Garivia in the GC after two stages and was delighted with his showing, especially in trying conditions.
Watch Pascal Ackermann triumph again on Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2
"This was a different sprint, it was a long one for me because I was in the wind too early and then I went back and then I said, 'Okay, just go and try' and I think it was the perfect length to the finish line," he told Eurosport after the win.
"I'm looking forward to Saturday for sure. Maybe tomorrow I'll take a rest because it's a really hard stage. Also I have to recover as I was sick last week and I think I need a bit of rest. Then I'll come back on Saturday."
Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, both of Ineos, and Bahrain Merida's Mark Cavendish both failed to make the top 10.
Tirreno-Adriatico - Stage 2
1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5:01:53
2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
4 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
5 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
7 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
8 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma