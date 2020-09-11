Simon Yates recorded a comprehensive win in Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico, finishing well clear of his challengers in the summit finish at Sassotetto.

Cycling Simon Yates signs new Mitchelton-Scott deal until 2022 19/08/2020 AT 13:44

The 202km course from Norcia to Sassotetto featured a gruelling climb for the finish.

Yates, finished a full 35 seconds clear of Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas, and has moved from seventh to first in the General Classification, with a sixteen--second cushion to boot.

Simon Yates storms to Stage 5 Tirreno-Adriatico victory in style

"A really good day, lots of good work from the team," he told Eurosport after the convincing win.

"I knew I had good legs from yesterday already so today was a good opportunity to take the jersey and to take some time because with the time trial on the last day I need a good buffer.

"It was already a fast pace, first by EF, then also from Astana. Rafal Majka attacked to start the show. I saw an opportunity and I really took it. I saw straight away that I had a gap, so I just thought, 'Yes!'"

Looking ahead to the final three stages, one of which is an individual time trial, Yates is now looking to defend his jersey from Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Thomas, who sit 16 and 39 seconds behind him respectively.

"We have to defend - it's always difficult to defend the jersey. Then of course the time trial, not my strongest point but we'll see. But we'll enjoy this today and we'll go from there."

Stage 5, Tirreno-Adriatico

1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5:30:43

2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35

3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39

5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:54

6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:58

7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:00

8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:05

9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11

10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:46

Giro d'Italia Simon Yates named as Giro d’Italia leader for Mitchelton-Scott, twin Adam races Tour de France 15/07/2020 AT 10:12