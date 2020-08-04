Tirreno-Adriatico 2020 special edition: The lowdown on all eight stages

The Tirreno-Adriatico will be raced over eight stages instead of the usual seven from September 7 to 14.

The special edition of the Race of the Two Seas - which will be live on Eurosport - features three stages suitable for sprinters, two on mixed terrain for finisseurs, two in the mountains including an uphill finish in Sarnano-Sassotetto and the classic final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Mauro Vegni, RCS Sport Cycling Director, said: “We want to say thank you to all the Administrations – in the Regions, Provinces and Municipalities – that have always supported this international event. Through the images distributed all over the world we will once again showcase – both from a landscape, as well as a cultural point of view – all the territories crossed by the race.

“Together we will give a new sign of restarting the country, always respecting safety, because cycling is a formidable vehicle for launching these restarting messages."

Stefano Allocchio, Race Director of RCS Sport, who designed this Tirreno-Adriatico EOLO route, underlined how: “Thanks to the eight stages we have been able to make the race a bit harder and to balance the stages for sprinters, for finisseurs and for climbers in addition to the usual final ITT.

“Despite the change of date, we have found in local administrations the maximum availability that will allow us to organize a top quality Tirreno-Adriatico. We will have almost all the riders who will then participate in the Giro d'Italia in October and we are convinced that, as in recent years, it will be a Race of the Two Seas of the highest level.”

THE ROUTE

Stage 1 - Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (133km)

The first stage is divided into two parts, both in circuits. In the first 90km, the 26km circuit of Monte Pitoro (climbed from the Massarosa side) is tackled three times. After the third passage, the route continues with two almost complete laps of a large circuit of about 19km between Pietrasanta and Lido di Camaiore, which is totally flat.

Stage 2 - Camaiore - Follonica (201km)

A mixed terrain stage, especially in the second part. Starting from Camaiore and progressing through Montemagno, the route reaches Pisa and then the Livornese, leaving the completely flat part and going up to Castellina Marittima (GPM) where it continues south to cross Riparbella and Canneto (TV). Once they have completed the long, mainly downhill stretch that follows, the riders will enter the 20km final circuit characterized by the very short but steep ‘Imostino’ climb.

Stage 3 - Follonica - Saturnia (217km)

Very long and undulating stage. The route crosses the Grosseto area to turn inland to Capalbio. It climbs the Muro (a short and steep climb) di Poggio Murella for the first time (gradient up to 20%) to pass near Saturnia and touching Sovana, Sorano and Pitigliano before returning to climb the Muro di Poggio Murella for a second time; from the top there will be less than 9km to the finish. In the final kilometres it’s firstly downhill, then always uphill until the finish with slopes around 6-7%.

Stage 4 - Terni - Cascia (194km)

The first climbing stage. The maximum altitude of the entire Tirreno-Adriatico EOLO is reached on Stage 4 at the Rifugio Perugia GPM, at 1521m. The first part of the stage is almost flat, with undulations and gentle slopes. After Castelsantangelo sul Nera, the very demanding section of the Sibillini Mountains begins. The route climbs up the Forca di Gualdo which leads to the plain of Castelluccio. Wide roads, continually climbing, lead to the ascent to the Rifugio Perugia (the building is located just after the top) and then the descent to the outskirts of Norcia to face the last stretch of Ospedaletto. In the final kilometres it’s initially downhill to the town of Cascia where the road climbs up on a gentle slope.

Stage 5 - Norcia - Sassotetto (202km)

This very demanding stage features many climbs including three classified GPMs. The route initially climbs the Forca di Ancarano (not classified as GPM) to enter the Sibillini mountains. After Visso it goes up to the Santuario di Macereto (Sanctuary of Macereto) preceded by the Santa Margherita hill. Once in Polverina, a sequence of ascents and descents begins that give riders no letup until the finish. The climbs of San Ginesio, Gualdo and Penna San Giovanni all feature before the final ascent to Sassotetto from Sarnano: 14.2km at a 5.8% average gradient, peaking at 12%. The last kilometres of the stage coincide with the final climb to Sassotetto. It’s a fairly constant gradient between 6 and 7% with some peaks over 10% and featuring long straights and hairpin bends. The slope softens close to the finish line.

Stage 6 - Castelfidardo - Senigallia (175km)

With mixed terrain stage in the first part and then flat, Stage 6 is not the most demanding. From Numana, the route passes through the outskirts of Ancona, then Offagna, Jesi and Ostra to arrive in Senigallia where it will cover four laps of a circuit that’s around 16km. Completely flat, it’s on wide and well-paved city streets and the neighbouring countryside on wide roads with sometimes worn surfaces. The final 3km are entirely in the town, with the last curve at 1000m from the finish.

Stage 7 - Pieve Torina - Loreto (181km)

Stage 7 is the stage of the Muri (short and steep climbs). They are all concentrated in the three laps of the circuit that each face the ascent of Loreto – which is the finish line, as well as being passed twice on the route. These circuits also include three ascents of the Recanati (v.Paolina Leopardi). Descending from the Sibillini Mountains the route passes through Camerino and to reach the valley of the Potenza river, and faces the Montefano and Osimo climbs before entering that final 25km circuit that features both the Loreto and the Recanati climbs. The last kilometres are all uphill with slopes around 10%.

Stage 8 - San Benedetto del Tronto (ITT - 10km)

The 10,050m individual time trial is raced on the same route that has featured since 2015. The starting platform is located in viale Tamerici (Riva sud) from where the route proceeds towards Porto d’Ascoli along the sea. From Piazza Salvo d’Acquisto (intermediate timekeeping - km 4.7) it continues for about 750m before going up to San Benedetto del Tronto where the race ends on the traditional finish line in viale Buozzi.

