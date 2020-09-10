Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 4 of the Tirreno-Adriatico, beating Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in a two-man finish.

With seven kilometres remaining the two broke forward on the final climb of Ospedaletto and it was the Australian who produced a well-time sprint to take the victory.

Race leader Michael Woods finished third and 10 seconds adrift, but he keeps first place in the overall classification.

"I've been at home in Andorra training hard for the altitude at the Giro coming up so for me I was using this race as a preparation race," Hamilton told Eurosport afterwards.

"It's always a good sign, it's also my first win on the world tour so I'm super happy.

"For us we still have Simon [Yates] here. For me I take opportunities when I can and for me I'm lucky to have him as a leader who lets his workers take a lot of opportunities.

We hope we can pull off a victory here but if we can't then we know we're on the right track for the Giro.

Stage winners

1. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott 4:46:22

2. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step "

3. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling +10

4. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team "

5. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers "

6. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb "

7. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott "

8. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe "

9. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step "

10. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott "

11. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +15

12. Gianluca Brambilla (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +53

13. Alex Aranburu (ESP) Astana Pro Team "

14. Bruno Armirail (FRA) Groupama - FDJ "

15. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb "

16. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe "

17. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe "

18. Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling Team "

19. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren "

20. Louis Vervaeke (BEL) Alpecin - Fenix "

Overall leaders

1. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Pro Cycling 18:05:52

2. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +9

3. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +18

4. Lucas Hamilton (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +27

5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +30

6. Geraint Thomas (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +34

7. Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott "

8. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS) Astana Pro Team "

9. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott +47

10. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step "

