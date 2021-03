Cycling

Cycling video: 'Too many riders!' - Egan Bernal caught up in huge crash in Tirreno-Adriatico

Watch as the closing stages of stage three of the Tirreno-Adriatico were marred by an incident which floored much of the peloton, including Egan Bernal. Mathieu van der Poel won the stage, with Wout van Aert holding the overall lead in the general classification in the seven-stage event.

00:00:40, 3 hours ago