Cycling

'Gunning it out for the line!' - Mathieu van der Poel edges out Wout van Aert for stage 3 win

Watch the thrilling finale of stage three of the Tirreno-Adriatico, with Mathieu van der Poel edging out his rival Wout van Aert for the win in a sprint finish and celebrating in style. Both the Dutchman and his Belgian counterpart have won a stage apiece so far, with the event culminating on Tuesday.

00:01:39, 3 hours ago