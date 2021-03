Cycling

Highlights: Mathieu van der Poel pips Wout Van Aert to stage three win in Tirreno-Adriatico

Watch the highlights as Mathieu van der Poel edged out GC leader Wout van Aert in the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico. The stage, covering a 189km course from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino, featured a thrilling sprint finish as the two rivals jostled for supremacy. Van der Poel is just four seconds off the GC lead.

