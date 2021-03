Cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 cycling news - Highlights Stage 1 - Wout van Aert takes opening stage

Watch the highlights from the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico as Wout van Aert took the victory. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:05:16, 2 hours ago