The 'phenomenal' Mathieu van der Poel secured a thrilling victory on Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico after a dramatic sprint finish.

In a blockbuster finale to the stage, Van der Poel went head-to-head with fellow superstar Wout van Aert, and came out on top at the line.

It was a quite brilliant finish, and another instalment of Van der Poel and Van Aert's burgeoning rivalry in the sport.

Italy's Davide Ballerini came in third to complete the podium ahead of Sergio Higuita and Greg van Avermaet.

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar came in eighth place, with the sudden burst from Van der Poel and Van Aert leaving a bunch behind the duo.

In the GC standings, Van Aert now holds a slender four-second lead over Van der Poel with the Stage 2 winner Julian Alaphilippe 10 seconds adrift.

Mikel Landa and Pogacar are 19 and 20 seconds back from Stage 1 victor Van Aert in the standings, respectively.

With Van Aert, Alaphilippe and Van der Poel all having grabbed a stage win each so far, it has been a thrilling start to the race.

The Queen's Stage on Saturday will see the riders take on the 148k route from Terni to Prati di Tivo.

