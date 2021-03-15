Simon Carr (EF Education–Nippo) hit a bollard and then a road sign as he was the victim of a brutal - if blameless - crash during Stage 6 of Tirreno–Adriatico.

A team-mate appeared to be in the 22-year-old’s line of sight as he approached some road furniture with 58.8km of the stage to go.

The EF Education rider, who finished eighth on Stage 4, had no time to readjust as he hurtled towards the obstacles and careered into a bollard. As his bike flicked up and spun around, he then hit a road sign before coming to a standstill.

Tirreno - Adriatico Schmidt sprints to victory from breakaway on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico 36 MINUTES AGO

The crash left its mark on Carlton Kirby and Dan Lloyd on commentary, with Kirby saying:

I don’t really want to see that again!

Lloyd added: “That was a heavy impact. Let’s hope he is okay!”

Carr appeared to emerge from the crash relatively unscathed and managed to re-join the race.

---

Tirreno - Adriatico ‘Don’t want to see that again!’ – Carr suffers horrendous-looking crash during Tirreno–Adriatico AN HOUR AGO