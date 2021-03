Cycling

Tirreno–Adriatico 2021: ‘Don’t want to see that again!’ – Simon Carr suffers horrendous crash

Simon Carr (EF Education–Nippo) suffered a horrendous-looking crash during the sixth stage of Tirreno–Adriatico. The 22-year-old, his view obscured by a team-mate, crashed into not one - but two - bits of road furniture, remaining clipped in as he careered towards the tarmac. He was tended to by officials before getting back on his bike.

00:00:31, an hour ago