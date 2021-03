Cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico 2021: Mathieu van der Poel attacks early, Julian Alaphilippe loses chain

Mathieu van der Poel attacked early on Stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico as Julian Alaphilippe briefly lost his chain.

00:02:57, an hour ago