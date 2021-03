Cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 news - 'Fantastic start to the season' - Tadej Pogacar on taking title

Listen to Tadej Pogacar talk after it was confirmed that he won the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico by taking fourth in the time trial. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:30, 2 hours ago