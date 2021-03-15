Mads Wurtz Schmidt won Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico after sprinting to victory from a five-man breakaway.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider proved the strongest in the closing stretch and beat Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) to the line.

Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) had been in the break but was dropped on the final climb.

There was no change in the general classification ahead of the final day, with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) retaining his overall lead of 1:15.

Stage 7 is a 10.1km time trial on Tuesday.

More to follow

