Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has won stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico at Prati di Tivo to give himself a 35-second overall lead ahead of Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

The Slovenian managed to fend off Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) by a matter of six seconds, finishing with a winning time of 3h51'24" as the Australian was forced to settle for runner-up spot.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo) outsprinted Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) for third spot (+29").

Van Aert was defending his blue jersey and began the stage valiantly, but he has it all to do now after falling behind in the final kilometres and was forced to settle for a ninth place finish.

