Cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico 2021: Tadej Pogacar holds off Simon Yates to take stage 4 and the overall lead

Tadej Pogacar was made to fight for his victory on Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico but in the end he held off Simon Yates for the win and moves into the GC lead. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:22, an hour ago