Tirreno-Adriatico cycling 2021 - Mads Wurtz Schmidt claims Stage 6

Mads Wurtz Schmidt won Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico after sprinting to victory from a five-man breakaway. The Israel Start-Up Nation rider proved the strongest in the closing stretch and beat Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) and Simone Velasco (Gazprom-RusVelo) to the line.

00:01:03, 2 hours ago