Cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico - 'I'm really happy with this' - Wout van Aert on the work he has put into TTs

Wout van Aert, the winner of the final time trial stage of Tirreno Adriatico, has spoken about how pleased he has been with the work he has put in. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:05, 2 hours ago