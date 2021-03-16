Tadej Pogacar has secured the Tirreno-Adriatico crown after a final stage time trial won by Wout van Aert.
It was a fine effort from Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert, who inflicted the first TT defeat on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in over a year, with the Italian eventually finishing third, 11 seconds off the pace. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was second, six seconds behind Van Aert.
'Wout van Aert has done it again!' - Belgian rising star takes time trial win
Paris - Nice
Blazin’ Saddles: Roglic’s flaws laid bare as Pogacar’s spectre looms large
It was the Belgian's second stage win of the Italian event, which he finishes as runner up, just over a minute behind Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the GC standings.
Pogacar, who finished fourth in the time trial, a further second behind Ganna, will be taking home the blue (GC), green (mountains) and white (young rider classification) jerseys.
- Blazin’ Saddles: Roglic’s flaws laid bare as Pogacar’s spectre looms large
- 'It's ridiculous' - Reaction to Roglic furore on Bradley Wiggins Show
- Exclusive: 'Not good enough' – Wiggins calls for fresh probe to get to testosterone truth
Van Aert finishes top of the points classification.
Pogacar said after sealing his title: “It’s been a hard week of racing.
"This is one of the most prestigious one-week races so I’m really happy to get the win. I felt the hard week in the legs today but I’m happy with my ride. Now I’ll take a rest and build up towards Basque Country.”
'This race belongs to him!' - Tadej Pogacar comes home to take title
Cycling is back! Watch the biggest races from the 2021 season. Sign up here for 50% off, 100% non-stop thrills
GC Results
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:36:17
|2
|Wout van Aert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:03
|3
|Mikel Landa
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:57
|4
|Egan Bernal
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:13
|5
|Matteo Fabbro
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:37
|6
|Joao Almeida
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:54
|7
|Tim Wellens
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:05:00
|8
|Romain Bardet
|DSM
|0:05:50
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:30
|10
|Simon Yates
|BikeExchange
|0:07:45
Stage 7 Results
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Wout van Aert
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:06
|2
|Stefan Kung
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:06
|3
|Filippo Ganna
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|4
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:12
|5
|Benjamin Thomas
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|6
|Alberto Bettiol
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:18
|7
|Joao Almeida
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:24
|8
|Kasper Asgreen
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|9
|Michael Hepburn
|BikeExchange
|0:00:27
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:28
Tirreno - Adriatico
Schmidt sprints to victory from breakaway on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
Tirreno - Adriatico
Exhausted Van der Poel holds off Pogacar to win Stage 5