Tadej Pogacar has secured the Tirreno-Adriatico crown after a final stage time trial won by Wout van Aert.

It was a fine effort from Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert, who inflicted the first TT defeat on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in over a year, with the Italian eventually finishing third, 11 seconds off the pace. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was second, six seconds behind Van Aert.

'Wout van Aert has done it again!' - Belgian rising star takes time trial win

It was the Belgian's second stage win of the Italian event, which he finishes as runner up, just over a minute behind Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the GC standings.

Pogacar, who finished fourth in the time trial, a further second behind Ganna, will be taking home the blue (GC), green (mountains) and white (young rider classification) jerseys.

Van Aert finishes top of the points classification.

Pogacar said after sealing his title: “It’s been a hard week of racing.

"This is one of the most prestigious one-week races so I’m really happy to get the win. I felt the hard week in the legs today but I’m happy with my ride. Now I’ll take a rest and build up towards Basque Country.”

'This race belongs to him!' - Tadej Pogacar comes home to take title

GC Results

Position Name Team Time 1 Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates 26:36:17 2 Wout van Aert Jumbo-Visma 0:01:03 3 Mikel Landa Bahrain Victorious 0:03:57 4 Egan Bernal Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:13 5 Matteo Fabbro Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:37 6 Joao Almeida Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:54 7 Tim Wellens Lotto-Soudal 0:05:00 8 Romain Bardet DSM 0:05:50 9 Vincenzo Nibali Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 10 Simon Yates BikeExchange 0:07:45

Stage 7 Results

Position Name Team Time 1 Wout van Aert Jumbo-Visma 0:11:06 2 Stefan Kung Groupama-FDJ 0:00:06 3 Filippo Ganna Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11 4 Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates 0:00:12 5 Benjamin Thomas Groupama-FDJ 0:00:16 6 Alberto Bettiol EF Education-Nippo 0:00:18 7 Joao Almeida Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:24 8 Kasper Asgreen Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 9 Michael Hepburn BikeExchange 0:00:27 10 Tobias Ludvigsson Groupama-FDJ 0:00:28

