Tadej Pogacar has secured the Tirreno-Adriatico crown after a final stage time trial won by Wout van Aert.
It was a fine effort from Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert, who inflicted the first TT defeat on Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) in over a year, with the Italian eventually finishing third, 11 seconds off the pace. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was second, six seconds behind Van Aert.

'Wout van Aert has done it again!' - Belgian rising star takes time trial win

It was the Belgian's second stage win of the Italian event, which he finishes as runner up, just over a minute behind Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the GC standings.
Pogacar, who finished fourth in the time trial, a further second behind Ganna, will be taking home the blue (GC), green (mountains) and white (young rider classification) jerseys.
Van Aert finishes top of the points classification.
Pogacar said after sealing his title: “It’s been a hard week of racing.
"This is one of the most prestigious one-week races so I’m really happy to get the win. I felt the hard week in the legs today but I’m happy with my ride. Now I’ll take a rest and build up towards Basque Country.”

'This race belongs to him!' - Tadej Pogacar comes home to take title

GC Results

PositionNameTeamTime
1Tadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates26:36:17
2Wout van AertJumbo-Visma0:01:03
3Mikel LandaBahrain Victorious0:03:57
4Egan BernalIneos Grenadiers0:04:13
5Matteo FabbroBora-Hansgrohe0:04:37
6Joao AlmeidaDeceuninck-QuickStep0:04:54
7Tim WellensLotto-Soudal0:05:00
8Romain BardetDSM0:05:50
9Vincenzo NibaliTrek-Segafredo0:06:30
10Simon YatesBikeExchange0:07:45

Stage 7 Results

PositionNameTeamTime
1Wout van AertJumbo-Visma0:11:06
2Stefan KungGroupama-FDJ0:00:06
3Filippo GannaIneos Grenadiers0:00:11
4Tadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates0:00:12
5Benjamin ThomasGroupama-FDJ0:00:16
6Alberto BettiolEF Education-Nippo0:00:18
7Joao AlmeidaDeceuninck-QuickStep0:00:24
8Kasper AsgreenDeceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
9Michael HepburnBikeExchange0:00:27
10Tobias LudvigssonGroupama-FDJ0:00:28
