Cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico video highlights: Julian Alaphilippe edges out rivals to win Stage 2 in style

The road world champion and Deceuninck–QuickStep cyclist attacked in the final few hundred metres to reel in team-mate Joao Almeida, who ended up breaking away too early on an uphill finish in Italy. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who claimed victory in stage 2, leads the general classification after finishing third. Watch the rest of the race on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:05:20, an hour ago