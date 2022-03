Cycling

‘Absolutely magnificent!’ - Tadej Pogacar soars to solo victory on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

When race leader Tadej Pogacar made his move on the steep slopes of the final climb of Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6 nobody had a hope of going with him. Watch Tirreno-Adriatico action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:02:51, 24 minutes ago