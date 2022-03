Cycling

Filippo Ganna thrilled with 'special' win at Tirreno-Adriatico after beating Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogaca

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) gives his reaction after beating Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar on Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

00:02:37, an hour ago