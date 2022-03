Cycling

Highlights: Tadej Pogacar powers to Stage 6 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

On the steep, snowlined slopes of the Monte Carpegna, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) put his rivals to the sword to take an astonishing solo victory on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2022. Pogacar added more than a minute to his overall lead and will now surely only have to get to the finish of Sunday's final stage. The best of the rest was Jonas Vingegaard, with Mikel Landa finishing 3rd.

00:06:21, an hour ago