When race leader Tadej Pogacar made his move on the steep slopes of Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 6’s final climb nobody could go with him. The Slovenian soloed over the top and cruised carefully down again, to take victory by more than a minute.

“I had good legs and decided to go for it,” he said afterwards.

As the race twice took on the treacherous trails of the snow-lined Monte Carpegna, Pogacar picked the second ascent on which to show his nominal rivals who was boss. If the likes of Evenepoel, Vingegaard and Porte had any doubts before, they were soon left with none.

While there was only one winner in Pogacar, who now only needs to make it to tomorrow’s finish to take the overall title, the day’s biggest losers included Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep AlphaVinyl), for whom the climb proved too much of a test. Enric Mas who limped home more than four minutes in arrears after hitting the deck on the second descent.

“I didn’t even think about trying to go with him,” said Jonas Vingegaard after the stage. “He was just incredible today. So much better than everyone else.”

Quinn Simmons did enough from the break to secure victory in the King of the Mountains competition

---

