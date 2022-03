Cycling

‘They protected me all week!’ – Tadej Pogacar thanks team-mates after Tirreno-Adriatico success

Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious took a thrilling sprint win on the final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico. Tadej Pogacar was imperious to maintain his overall race lead and claim yet another win ahead of the Grand Tour season. The Slovenia rider took the blue jersey on stage six and claimed his second win in two years at Tirreno-Adriatico

00:02:38, 2 hours ago