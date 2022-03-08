2020 Tirreno-Adriatico stage winner Tim Merlier has wasted no time in opening his 2022 account by taking the victory on Stage 2 on Tuesday.

With the leading group reeled in by the peloton with just a few kilometres to go it was always going to be a tense and exciting sprint finish.

There were plenty of big names who had looks but in the end it was Merlier who powered through for the win, his first victory of the 2022 season.

More to follow…

