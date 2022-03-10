Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) seized control of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico as he powered away on the final climb to take victory on Stage 4.

This time he took Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jai Hindley (Bora–Hansgrohe) with him. The break did not succeed, as they were hauled back by the main group with a little over 30kms to run.

Despite being hauled in, the two-time Tour de France winner had the strength at the finish of the final climb to go again.

He marked a series of attacks with ridiculous ease before jumping out of the saddle and scorching clear on the run into Bellante and taking the leader's jersey from Ganna.

He has been imperious in stage races for a couple of years, and looks set to be the man to beat in the Grand Tours once again in 2022.

"A great effort of the team, we pulled all day, and I was thinking that if I did not give it a go it would be a bad day for us," Pogacar said on Eurosport. "We did it right and in the end it was a good day for the victory."

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) gave chase and came home two seconds adrift in second to move into GC contention, while Victor Lafay and Evenepoel came home in the same time in third and fourth respectively.

While it was all about Pogacar at the end of the stage, Quinn Simmons (Trek–Segafredo) lit it up as he was out on his own for some time, but was absorbed as the pace picked up in the final 20 kms.

Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) went for a long bid for glory, but was allowed to hang off the front until being absorbed on the final climb, after which it became all about Pogacar.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was the big loser on the day as he was distanced on the final climb and his team may now shuffle their deck in favour of Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Stage 4 - Cascata Delle Marmore to Bellante

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 4:48:39

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 0:00:02

3. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) St

4. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) St

5. Giulio Ciccone ((Trek-Segafredo) 0:00:05

6. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) St

7. Enric Mas Nicolau (Movistar Team) St

8. Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) St

9. Mikel Landa Meana (Bahrain Victorious) St

10. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) St

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 14:36:47

2. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +0:00:09

3. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) +0:00:21

4. Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) +0:00:36

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) +0:00:43

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +0:00:45

7. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) +0:00:250

8. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +0:00:56

9. Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) +0:01:02

10. Wilco Kelderman (Bora–Hansgrohe) +0:01:04

