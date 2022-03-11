Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) ended a near five-year wait for a win at World Tour level when soloing away to claim Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Frenchman proved the strongest of a breakaway group and powered away on the final climb into Fermo.

Further down, there was huge drama and controversy with six kilometres to run, as Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard missed a corner and lost momentum.

It appeared the signage was not well posted, and the trio went straight on.

Evenepoel was the biggest loser, as he took more time than the other two to realise and took a long time - and used energy - to get back on.

Pogacar recovered and was able to ride safely to the finish to retain his overall race lead.

More to follow

