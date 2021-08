Cycling

To get the win is a nice feeling' - Alexander Kristoff happy after ending poor run in Tour of Germany

"I like to race in Germany," Alexander Kristoff said after his win in stage 2. "I have a lot of my wins in this country. I won a stage the last time, so I had good memories from that. I am very happy now. I have been waiting a long time. I did not have a good season this year. To get the win is a nice feeling."

