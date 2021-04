Cycling

Tokyo 2020 - Olympic Momentum: Chris Hoy brings home his fifth and sixth golds at London 2012

Watch Team GB cyclist Chris Hoy win his fifth and sixth Olympic Gold medals on home soil during the hugely successful London 2012 Games. The Scotsman received an MBE for his achievements in the Olympics, having also competed at Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and at the Beijing Games in 2008.

00:00:30, 10 hours ago