Cycling

Tokyo 2020 - Olympic Momentum: Relive the glorious win of Greg Van Avermaet in Rio

Greg Van Avermaet took victory in the road race at Rio 2016. The Belgian became Olympic champion by beating Jakob Fuglsang and Rafal Majka in the sprint, on a selective course, at the end of a finale notably marked by a crash from Vincenzo Nibali.

00:01:00, 11 hours ago