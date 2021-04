Cycling

Tokyo 2020 – The secret of Team GB’s cycling success at Beijing 2008 and London 2012

Team GB cleaned up in cycling disciplines at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 – but it was once a very different picture as the sport struggled for funding. Their stunning success all started with a determined self-starter called Chris Boardman in 1992…

00:05:57, 05/04/2021 at 10:54