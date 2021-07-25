Annemiek van Vleuten's medal hopes were put at stake as she crashed with 65km to go in the women’s road race on Sunday.

The Dutchwoman collided with Denmark’s Emma Norsgaard who hit a wheel in front of her and fell off. Van Vlueten, who was riding behind, had nowhere to go to avoid the Dane and was tangled up in the crash.

Eurosport commentator Dani King said: "It looked like Emma Norsgaard came down and Van Vleuten didn't have time to react and went straight into the back of the Danish rider.

"Emma's holding her left hip, it looks like she came down quite hard there. Looks like she hit a wheel in front of her, came down and Annemiek unfortunately just hit the wheel in front of her and went straight over the bars."

Both riders appeared to come away unscathed and got back on their bikes, with both riders safely rejoining the peloton.

