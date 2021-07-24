Sir Bradley Wiggins marvelled at the performance of Richard Carapaz after the Ecuadorian won gold in the men’s cycling road race event in Tokyo.

Just a week after his third place finish in the Tour de France, Carapaz crossed the line at the Fuji International Speedway track well ahead of Belgium’s Wout van Aert and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar in second and third.

Carapaz attacked Brandon McNulty as the race hit the circuit, as a chase group lurked menacingly behind, and put in a strong burst to leave him time to take in the applause of the few hundred fans on the Speedway after a 234km, six-and-a-half-hour race.

Tokyo 2020 Carapaz charges to road race gold ahead of Van Aert, Pogacar 2 HOURS AGO

Speaking after a thrilling race, five-time Olympic Games gold medallist Wiggins admired the 28-year-old’s performance amidst a star-studded pack.

He said: “I think this goes down as one of his biggest wins in this [Ecuador] jersey, to win like that.

“I was watching that last 25km with a close eye and he was so strong in that final. The only one who was just as strong was Van Aert, but the whole world was watching Wout van Aert.

He won by nearly a minute, the guy was phenomenal today and it shows you he backed it up after the Tour de France. That was a group packed full of superstars.

'That's when athletes bottle it!' - Wiggins reveals huge pressure at Olympics

Carapaz, the 2019 Giro d’Italia winner, saw off the challenge of Pogacar, who almost stole second at the death.

Wiggins said: “Tadej was the one who started the action on that climb lets not forget, he put it out there.

“Van Aert got dropped on the climb but came back towards the top. There was always something happening, always loads of action.

“Pogacar nearly rolled van Aert for the silver medal on the line which shows the legs he still had. Hats off to all of them it was a fantastic race.”

Wiggins also gave a “special shout-out” out Team GB’s Adam Yates for praise, after the 28-year-old Bury born rider secured a ninth place finish.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Men's road race as it happened: Pogacar and Roglic join forces, Thomas goes for GB 6 HOURS AGO