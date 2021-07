Cycling

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Geraint could salvage his season here!’ – Bradly Wiggins backs Thomas to excel at road race

Olympic gold medallist Bradley Wiggins says that Geraint Thomas could salvage his season with a win in the road race. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:42, 24 minutes ago