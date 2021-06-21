Laura and Jason Kenny, Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock head 26 cyclists who have been picked to represent Team GB across the cycling disciplines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Six Olympic champions are selected - as well as the Kennys and Thomas, Ed Clancy, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald will also be going for more medals - while 16 make their debut at the Games.

On the track, Britain’s joint leading gold medal winner Jason Kenny (six) will be looking to move into the outright lead ahead of Sir Chris Hoy.

Should he be unable to do that, his wife Laura could surpass him if she continues her 100% winning record at the Olympics, as the four-time gold medallist will take part in the team pursuit, omnium and the madison - which is making its women’s debut at the Games. She will compete in the madison alongside Archibald.

While Kenny leads the men’s sprinters, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Katy Marchant is the only female sprinter named in the squad.

On the road, Thomas will head to Japan on the back of an effort to win the Tour de France for a second time. He will compete in both the time-trial and road race, as will his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Twins Adam and Simon Yates - opponents on the professional tour - will reunite as a team as part of a very strong road race squad.

Lizzie Deignan, who won Britain’s first medal at London 2012 when she claimed silver in the women’s road race, heads a two-strong team with Anna Shackley, who will also compete in the time trial.

Exciting multi-discipline cyclist Tom Pidcock appears to have won his fitness race for the Games after recently breaking his collarbone, as he is selected for his first appearance at Olympic level, with Evie Richards picked in the women’s event.

In the BMX supercross, Kye Whyte and Beth Shriever will also make their Olympic debuts, while the freestyle - a new event for Tokyo - will feature Declan Brooks and world bronze medallist Charlotte Worthington - who just four years ago was working as a chef in a Mexican restaurant.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park says there has been a conscious effort to invest in disciplines across the sport, and believes the fruits of those efforts will be seen in Tokyo.

“I’m proud of the focus the support team have made in attempting to diversify our medals, with a real investment going into the BMX and mountain bike disciplines,” he said.

I'm certain we will see this investment pay off with great performances in Tokyo which will then stand us in good stead leading into Paris 2024.

“We are renowned for our domination in the track events and, while we have a realistic expectation that the rest of the world will be more competitive than ever this year, I am still extremely excited to see every single member of the track squad in the hunt for a medal in Tokyo."

Team GB Cycling Team:

Men’s Road

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Geraint Thomas

Adam Yates

Simon Yates

Men’s TT

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Geraint Thomas

Women’s Road

Lizzie Deignan

Anna Shackley

Women’s TT

Anna Shackley

Men’s MTB

Tom Pidcock

Women’s MTB

Evie Richards

Men’s BMX SX

Kye Whyte

Ross Cullen (travelling reserve)

Women’s BMX SX

Beth Shriever

Men’s BMX Freestyle Park

Declan Brooks

James Jones (travelling reserve)

Women’s BMX Freestyle Park

Charlotte Worthington

Men’s Endurance

Ed Clancy

Ethan Hayter

Ethan Vernon

Matt Walls

Ollie Wood

Charlie Tanfield (travelling reserve)

Women’s Endurance

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Neah Evans

Laura Kenny

Josie Knight

Ellie Dickinson (travelling reserve)

Women’s Sprint

Katy Marchant

Men’s Sprint

Jack Carlin

Jason Kenny

Ryan Owens

Phil Hindes (travelling reserve)

