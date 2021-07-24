Richard Carapaz shared an emotional moment with a fellow Ecuadorian after claiming Olympic gold in the road race at Tokyo 2020.

The 2019 Giro d'Italia champion beat Wout van Aert and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar to the top of the podium, and celebrated with a heartfelt embrace with Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado, who is also his team-mate at Ineos Grenadiers.

“Makes you almost teary eyed," said Eurosport commentators on the hug. "Wow, it’s great to see, wonderful to see, wonderful for that part of the world. His fellow team rider."

Most Games venues will not have spectators, but with the event taking part in the outskirts of Tokyo, the Japanese people lined the streets to watch the race unfold.

"My country must be crazy now because it's the second gold medal in the country's history," Carapaz said.

"If I'm not wrong it was 24 years ago when we got the last medal so it is special, it's special because it's the first in this sport, road cycling.

"I think that this is the sport with more supporters in my country because we have achieved many good things, many important titles for our country and even more today with a gold medal."

