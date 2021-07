Cycling

Tokyo 2020 - ‘A gold medal at last!’ - Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates with abandon after time trial

A dominant performance from the Netherlands' Annemiek van Vleuten brings home her country's first Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:56, 9 minutes ago