Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Brilliant day for cycling fans' - Sir Bradley Wiggins on men's road race

Gold medal winner Sir Bradley Wiggins called the men's road race 'a brilliant day for cycling fans' as Richard Carapaz won an enthralling race on Saturday. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:11, an hour ago