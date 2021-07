Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Controversy as German sports director caught using racist language during time trial

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - There is a controversy as German sports director Patrick Moster is caught using racist language during the men's cycling time trial. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:19, an hour ago