Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'I can't believe it' - Annemiek van Vleuten stunned by 'beautiful' time trial gold

The Dutch rider had a difficult Olympic history before claiming time trial gold, suffering a horrific crash at Rio 2016 while leading the road race, which looked potentially career-ending at the time. Van Vleuten also mistakenly celebrated ‘victory’ in Sunday’s road race, as she was unaware that Anna Kisenhofer had won it. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:03:30, 42 minutes ago