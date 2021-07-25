Annemiek van Vleuten was left red-faced after celebrating victory in the women’s road race – despite finishing second.

Lone breakaway act Anna Kiesenhofer was so far clear that Van Vleuten presumed she was in the race for gold.

With no radios permitted during the Olympics, the message was not relayed to the Dutchwoman until after she had triumphantly – and awkwardly – crossed the line with her arms aloft.

Kiesenhofer was already basking in the glory of securing Austria’s first cycling gold medal since 1896 when Van Vleuten discovered she had only won silver.

“I was wrong,” Van Vleuten told her coach after realising her mistake. “We didn’t get any info.”

It capped an eventful day for the three-time world champion, who crashed with 65km to go after tangling with Denmark’s Emma Norsgaard. Both riders came away unscathed and got back on their bikes.

